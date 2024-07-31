Telangana Congress MP urges PM Modi to expedite the amendment of PCA Act

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP Porika Balram Naik on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

In his letter to Modi, Naik, elected from Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency, emphasized the urgent need to table the new animal welfare bill (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill 2022) in the current session of the Parliament to ensure a safe and humane society for both – humans and animals.

He also outlined the need to increase the penalty for crimes against animals. Currently, the maximum fine for even the most heinous crime against animals—including beating, poisoning, raping or burning an animal—is a mere Rs. 50 (and Rs. 100 for repeat offenders).

In a statement, Mousumi Gupta, Director of Government Affairs, Humane Society International/India (HIS) said: “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is outdated and inadequate in addressing the severity of crimes against animals. It’s disheartening to see that even the most heinous acts of cruelty carry minimal penalties.

The time for change is now, and we are grateful for the support of the MPs who recognize the urgent need for stronger animal protection laws”.

“The proposed amendments to the PCA Act are a vital step towards ensuring justice and safety for animals across the country. We urge the government to act swiftly and table the amendment bill in the current session of Parliament,” she said.

Since 2016, HSI/India and People for Animals have been urging the Government of India to amend the PCA Act which is over 60 years old now. There have been several consultations on the new bill between 2020 and 2022, however it hasn’t been tabled in the parliament, Mousumi said.

More than 140 MPs, including Hema Malini, Pankaj Chaudhary, Arjun Lal Meena, Dr. K. Laxman, Margani Bharat Ram, Dr. Mohammed Jawed and Raja Amreshwara Naik, have supported and written to the Prime Minister requesting that the proposed Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill,

2022 be brought up for discussion and passing, she added.