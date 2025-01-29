Telangana Contingent Excels at 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand

Hyderabad: The 38th National Games commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony on January 28, 2025, in Uttarakhand, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The highly anticipated event brought together some of India’s finest athletes, with Telangana’s contingent making a strong presence across multiple sporting disciplines.

With 212 players competing across 23 sports, Telangana’s athletes are determined to make their mark at the National Games, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.

The state’s contingent, led by Chef De Mission Smt. A. Sonibala, IFS, and supported by Deputy Chef de Missions Sri A. Maheshwar and Sri D. Sanjeeva Reddy, is ready to bring glory to Telangana.

Telangana’s Participation at the 38th National Games: A Strong Contingent

Telangana’s representation at the National Games spans across multiple sporting categories, including:

Athletics

Shooting

Archery

Badminton

Lawn Tennis

Gymnastics

Table Tennis

And many more disciplines

The presence of international athletes in the Telangana team has further strengthened its medal prospects. Among them, Ms. T. Chikitha, an international archer, and Master Dhanush Srikanth, an ace shooter who has excelled in the Deaflympics, were honored as Telangana’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

Grand Opening Ceremony Witnessed by Telangana Officials

The opening ceremony of the 38th National Games was a vibrant spectacle, attended by notable dignitaries from across India. Representing Telangana at the event were:

Sri Jithender Reddy – Special Representative of Telangana at Delhi and Advisor for Sports Affairs

– Special Representative of Telangana at Delhi and Advisor for Sports Affairs Sri Shivsena Reddy – Sports Official

Both officials were present to cheer for the Telangana athletes and encouraged them to strive for excellence in their respective sports. Their presence boosted the morale of the participants, motivating them to deliver top-notch performances on the national stage.

Key Telangana Athletes to Watch at the National Games

Several internationally acclaimed players from Telangana are competing in this year’s National Games, promising thrilling performances. Here are some of the top athletes to watch from the Telangana contingent:

T. Chikitha (Archery) – A renowned international archer, aiming for top honors

– A renowned international archer, aiming for top honors Dhanush Srikanth (Shooting) – An ace shooter with Deaflympics experience

– An ace shooter with Deaflympics experience Athletics Squad – A strong lineup of runners, jumpers, and throwers

– A strong lineup of runners, jumpers, and throwers Table Tennis & Badminton Players – Telangana has a history of excelling in racquet sports

– Telangana has a history of excelling in racquet sports Gymnastics Team – A talented group of gymnasts ready to showcase their skills

Telangana’s Rise in Indian Sports: A Growing Powerhouse

Over the years, Telangana has made significant strides in sports development, with investments in training facilities, athlete development programs, and world-class coaching.

The state has produced multiple national and international athletes across various sports, many of whom are now representing India on global platforms.

With a well-structured sports ecosystem and continued support from the government and private institutions, Telangana is rapidly emerging as one of India’s top-performing states in competitive sports.

The Road Ahead: Telangana’s Medal Hopes at the National Games

With a strong contingent, experienced international players, and government support, Telangana is poised for a remarkable performance at the 38th National Games.

The athletes are expected to secure multiple medals, further cementing the state’s reputation as a rising sports hub in India.

As the games progress, all eyes will be on Telangana’s talented athletes, who are determined to bring glory to their state and make their mark on the national stage.