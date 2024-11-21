Telangana: Controversial Error in Narsapur, Police Register FIR Against Man Who Died 7 Years Ago

Hyderabad: There have been incidents where people express anger because, despite making numerous complaints, the police fail to register a first information report (FIR) and keep making people run from pillar to post. However, in this case, the police seem to have acted with haste.

In an unexpected turn of events, the police registered an FIR in the name of a person who died seven years ago, leaving everyone astonished. This incident took place in Narsapur in Medak district. In a land dispute case, the Narsapur police registered a case and included the name of a dead man in the FIR.

Upon learning about this, both the family members and the villagers were left in shock. This has now become a topic of widespread discussion in the locality. People are questioning why an FIR was filed by including the name of someone who is dead.

The issue at hand involves a long-standing land dispute in Survey No. 200 of Lchhiram Thanda, Narayanapur mandal, Narsapur. Recently, a fresh clash broke out between two parties, and the Narsapur police filed an FIR against five individuals.

One of them included the name of Pataloth Vithal as the fourth accused. The family members of Vithal were immediately shocked upon seeing his name in the FIR, as Vithal had passed away seven years ago.

Without any proper investigation or verification, the police included the name of a dead man in the FIR. Vithal’s family members are angry about the inclusion of his name in the FIR.