Telangana Court Warns BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar After Skipping Defamation Hearing

Hyderabad: The court angrily responded over Telangana BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar abstaining himself from the case’s hearing in connection with AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi’s defamation petition against him.

Deepa Das Munshi attended the hearing. Expressing anger over NVSS Prabhakar’s absence, the court said, “Why doesn’t he come to court even after getting summons?” The court warned Prabhakar that it would take action against him if he abstained from attending court.

The court posted the next hearing on November 5. It may be recalled that Prabhakar had alleged that Deepa Das Munshi took a Benz car and money from Congress leaders to give party tickets during the LS polls.

He said that Deepa Das Munshi engaged in quid pro quo deals using her party post. Deepa Das Munshi approached the court alleging that NVSS Prabhakar had made baseless allegations and filed a defamation case demanding damages of Rs 10 crore. Deepa Das Munshi has already recorded her testimony in court.