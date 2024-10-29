Telangana: DCA issues show-cause notice to 15 private medical shops in government hospitals for drug violations

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials have issued show cause notices to 15 private medical shops situated in government hospital premises for violation of drug rules during the raids conducted in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar in Telangana.

During the raids conducted on Monday, several violations were reported — drugs were sold without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner and in the absence of a registered pharmacist; registers for Schedule drugs were not maintained; sales and purchase bills were not produced; drugs were not stored according to recommended storage conditions; physician’s samples and government supply drugs were found on the premises; and expired drugs were identified, Director General VB Kamalasanreddy said in a release here on Tuesday.

The show cause notices have been issued to all fifteen medical shops regarding the reported violations of the Drugs Rules.

Action will be taken against these medical shops for the identified violations after receiving their explanations in response to the notices, in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs Rules, the release added.