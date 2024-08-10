Telangana: DRI seizes 3 kg of ephedrine worth Rs 60 lakh, Two nabbed

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU), have arrested two individuals and seized 3 kg of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine, valued at Rs 60 lakh in the grey market.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers from the HZU intercepted the suspects on Friday in Hyderabad, where they were attempting to courier a package to New Zealand. Upon thorough examination, two vacuum-sealed transparent packets were recovered, according to a DRI statement issued on Saturday.

A white powdery substance found in both packets tested positive for Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine using a field test kit. The 3 kg of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine, valued at Rs 60 lakh in the illicit market, was seized, and the two individuals were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine are classified as controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These chemicals are precursors for the illicit manufacture of amphetamine and methamphetamine, collectively known as Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS).

Further investigation is ongoing., the statement added.