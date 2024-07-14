Telangana Dy CM announces new DSC to fill 5,000-6,000 teacher posts

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the state government will conduct another DSC (District Selection Committee) examination to fill an additional 5,000-6,000 Teacher posts.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the Deputy CM stated that this DSC aims to strengthen the education system and provide quality education to underprivileged students.

He criticized the BRS government for neglecting the unemployed, questioning why a DSC had not been organized for ten years. He accused the BRS of issuing a notification before the election to garner votes but failing to conduct the exams.

Vikramarka highlighted that his government had filled 30,000 government vacancies and issued a notification to fill more than 11,000 Teacher posts upon taking office.

He mentioned that 16,000 Teacher posts have been identified as vacant, and 19,718 Teachers have been promoted and transferred. Over 2.5 lakh candidates have already downloaded their hall tickets, with a total of 2.79 lakh applications received. He expressed concern over demands to postpone the exams, emphasizing the negative impact on candidates.

He recalled that his government promptly released the notification for Group 1 posts, conducted the exams, and announced the results. He criticized the previous government for causing suffering due to paper leaks.

He noted that the previous government postponed the Group 2 exams three times, while his government has made arrangements to conduct them again. If Group 3 cannot be organized, they will reschedule it to avoid harming the unemployed.

Additionally, 13,321 posts in various departments are being filled under TGPSC. The Deputy CM assured that the DSC will be organized efficiently and announced that a notification detailing the number of posts will be released soon.

He urged everyone to prepare well to secure jobs and contribute to providing quality education to students.