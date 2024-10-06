Telangana DYCM announces construction of YIIRS with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that the state government will construct Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) across the state with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to provide quality education to students from all backgrounds.

The foundation stone for these schools will be laid a day before the Dussehra festival.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister described the establishment of YIIRS as a historic milestone.

Each school will be built on 20-25 acres of land, setting new standards for infrastructure and educational facilities in the state.

“We are committed to prioritizing education by allocating the necessary funds so that Telangana’s human resources can compete globally. This project is the first step in that direction,” he said.

The newly planned integrated schools will offer classes up to the 12th grade, adhering to international standards.

Currently, many residential schools in the state operate out of temporary facilities like rented buildings or marriage halls, posing significant challenges for both students and staff.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the government’s determination to provide quality education to students from economically weaker sections, starting from the primary level.

To address the existing gaps, the government will establish one integrated residential school in each constituency, utilizing 20-25 acres of land for each institution.

“So far, we have identified land in 25 constituencies for the construction of these schools, and necessary details have been gathered. Construction will begin as soon as we receive the required information from the remaining constituencies,” he added.

A Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) will be held statewide on the eve of Dussehra to commence construction of the integrated schools officially.

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the efforts of the entire cabinet, Chief Secretary, and officials from various departments who have worked tirelessly over the past three months to bring this initiative to life.

Currently, there are 1,023 residential schools in Telangana, of which 662 operate from rented premises.

The government plans to spend Rs 5,000 crore this year alone on building modern, integrated school facilities, a significant increase compared to the RS 73 crore allocated by the previous administration for residential schools in a single year.

The new school buildings will be designed with international standards in mind, incorporating green energy solutions and ensuring a sense of community among students from diverse backgrounds. The structures will also account for local climatic conditions, such as temperature, wind, and weather patterns in each constituency.

In addition to academics, the schools will provide sports and recreational facilities to create a balanced learning environment.

“We want to move away from an education system that creates pressure in the name of studies,” the Deputy Chief Minister stated.

As part of this initiative, the government plans to set up a theatre in each school to screen educational films via satellite.

He urged parents from economically disadvantaged communities to enroll their children in these schools and assured them that a comprehensive campaign would be conducted to raise awareness about the opportunities available through this initiative.