Telangana: Eight More Arrested in Connection with Lagacherla Pharma Village Protest

Vikarabad: The Telangana Police have arrested eight more individuals in connection with the violent protests against the proposed Pharma Village in Lagacherla, bringing the total number of arrests to 25.

The fresh arrests come after a series of vocal demonstrations by villagers who are opposed to the establishment of a pharmaceutical industrial zone in their region.

New Arrests in Lagacherla Protest

On Saturday, police officials apprehended the eight individuals, who were later moved to Parigi police station for health check-ups. The arrested suspects will be presented before the court after the formalities are completed. The ongoing crackdown has already led to 17 previous arrests, including former Kodangal MLA Patnam Mahendar Reddy, who is currently in Cherlapally Jail.

The protests erupted in Lagacherla after news spread that the Telangana government planned to set up a pharma village in the area. Residents of the village, fearing the environmental impact and health risks of the proposed pharma hub, took to the streets to voice their opposition. Tensions escalated, resulting in clashes with the police.

Fleeing Villagers Seek Refuge Elsewhere

In the wake of the arrests, many residents of Lagacherla, fearing further detention, have reportedly fled the village. Sources suggest that several villagers are taking shelter with relatives and friends in neighboring villages, hoping to avoid police scrutiny and possible arrest.

The escalating unrest has prompted authorities to intensify their efforts. Special teams have been set up to locate and apprehend those involved in the protest. Police have also increased surveillance in the area, focusing on key routes and gathering points.

Inquiry and Investigation Underway

In response to the growing tensions, the Telangana state government has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Bhagwat has launched an investigation, conducting meetings with district police officials and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayana Reddy to review the situation.

Additionally, ADG Bhagwat met with District Collector Prateek Jain to discuss the ongoing unrest and the next steps. The investigation will focus on determining the causes of the protest and the handling of the situation by local authorities. Bhagwat has emphasized the need for transparency in the inquiry and promised to take appropriate action against any wrongdoings.

Pharma Village Controversy: What’s at Stake?

The establishment of the Pharma Village in Lagacherla is part of the Telangana government’s broader plan to promote industrial growth and economic development. However, local communities have expressed concerns about the environmental and health impacts of a pharmaceutical industrial cluster in their region. Villagers fear air and water pollution, as well as other risks associated with the pharmaceutical manufacturing process.

Opponents argue that the project could disrupt the local ecosystem and negatively affect their way of life. On the other hand, proponents contend that the Pharma Village will bring significant economic benefits, including jobs and infrastructural development.

What’s Next for Lagacherla?

As the situation continues to unfold, the tension between the villagers and the government appears to be escalating. Authorities are working to quell the protests and prevent further violence, while local residents remain divided over the future of their community.

The ongoing arrests and the inquiry into the incident indicate that the Telangana government is taking the matter seriously. The outcome of the investigation and the government’s response to the villagers’ concerns could play a critical role in determining the future of the proposed Pharma Village in Lagacherla.

For now, residents and authorities alike await the next steps as the standoff continues.