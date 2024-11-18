Telangana Government Allocates ₹205 Crore for Warangal Airport Development

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance regional air connectivity, the Telangana government has sanctioned ₹205 crore for the acquisition of over 280 acres of land for the expansion of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. The development comes after the GMR Group, which manages Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, issued a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) for the aerodrome’s operations.

Reviving Warangal Airport: A Strategic Initiative

The development of Mamnoor Airport, located approximately 175 km from Hyderabad Airport, aims to cater to A-320 type aircraft for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations. The airport’s revival aligns with the state government’s vision to boost regional air connectivity and economic growth in Warangal and surrounding areas.

Key Highlights of the Project

Land Acquisition for Expansion:

A total of 280 acres will be acquired initially, with an additional 253 acres required for further expansion to support larger aircraft operations.

will be acquired initially, with an additional required for further expansion to support larger aircraft operations. The government has directed the Warangal District Collector to expedite the land acquisition process and hand over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

AAI’s Role in Airport Development:

The AAI has expressed its commitment to developing the airport, bearing the costs of infrastructure, operations, and maintenance.

A master plan has been prepared, ensuring the airport meets the standards required for A-320 aircraft operations.

GMR’s No Objection Certificate:

The NOC was a critical step, given the concession agreement between GMR Group and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which restricts the development of new airports within 150 km of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport until 2033.

Mamnoor Airport, located 175 km from Hyderabad, complies with this agreement.

Boosting Regional Air Connectivity in Telangana

The development of Warangal’s Mamnoor Airport is expected to significantly impact the region’s connectivity and economy.

Economic Impact:

Improved air connectivity is likely to attract investments, boost tourism, and enhance trade in Warangal and nearby districts.

The airport will serve as a gateway for businesses and industries, furthering the region’s economic development.

Strategic Location:

Warangal, a major cultural and educational hub in Telangana, will benefit from direct air connectivity, reducing travel time and enhancing accessibility.

The airport’s proximity to key cities and industries in the region positions it as a strategic asset for the state.

Government’s Commitment to Infrastructure Development

The Telangana government’s proactive approach in securing funds and land for the project demonstrates its commitment to improving infrastructure and regional connectivity.



Also Read: Hyderabad Hosts Bike Rally to Promote Early Screening for Prostate Cancer

Sanction of ₹205 Crore :

The allocated funds will primarily be used for land acquisition, ensuring the smooth progression of the airport’s development.

: The allocated funds will primarily be used for land acquisition, ensuring the smooth progression of the airport’s development. Focus on Timely Execution:

The Warangal District Collector has been instructed to conclude the land acquisition proceedings at the earliest to expedite the project.

Mamnoor Airport: Future Prospects

Once operational, Mamnoor Airport will play a crucial role in connecting Warangal to major cities and hubs across India.

Technical Features:

Designed to handle A-320 type aircraft for IFR operations.

for IFR operations. Equipped with modern facilities to ensure seamless operations and passenger comfort.

Potential for Expansion:

The additional land acquisition will facilitate runway expansion, allowing for the accommodation of larger aircraft and increased flight frequency.

Significance for Telangana’s Aviation Sector

The revival of Mamnoor Airport reflects Telangana’s commitment to developing its aviation sector and bridging the connectivity gap in its tier-2 cities.

Addressing Demand :

With rising air travel demand in the region, the airport will ease congestion at Hyderabad Airport and serve as an alternative for domestic travel.

: With rising air travel demand in the region, the airport will ease congestion at Hyderabad Airport and serve as an alternative for domestic travel. Regional Connectivity Scheme:

The project aligns with India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), aiming to make air travel affordable and accessible to underserved regions.

Conclusion

The Telangana government’s ₹205 crore allocation for Mamnoor Airport development marks a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth. With the AAI’s commitment to infrastructure development and GMR’s NOC paving the way, the project is set to transform Warangal into a vital aviation hub in the state.

As the airport progresses toward becoming operational, it promises to unlock new opportunities for businesses, boost tourism, and enhance the overall socio-economic fabric of the region.