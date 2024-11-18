Hyderabad Hosts Bike Rally to Promote Early Screening for Prostate Cancer

Hyderabad: In a significant move to raise awareness about prostate cancer, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Bikerni Club, organized the “Be the Best You” bike rally on Sunday. The event marked Men’s Cancer Month, emphasizing the importance of early detection and regular screenings to combat prostate cancer.

Event Overview: A Ride for a Cause

The bike rally, which featured over 200 participants, included healthcare professionals, biking enthusiasts, and community leaders. The event not only celebrated the spirit of men’s health awareness but also served as a platform to educate attendees on the significance of preventive healthcare.

Flag-off and Route :

The rally was flagged off by Dr. Sanjai Kumar Addla, Senior Consultant in Uro-Oncology, at Telangana Tourism Bhavan in Begumpet. Riders concluded their journey at Apollo Medical College in Jubilee Hills.

S. Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government and the Chief Guest of the event, highlighted the critical role of community-driven initiatives in spreading health awareness. He encouraged men to prioritize their health through regular check-ups and screenings.

Prostate Cancer: A Growing Concern

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men globally, ranking second in prevalence. India is among the top 10 countries affected by this disease, with projections suggesting that cases could double by 2040.

Expert Insights :

Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of ACC Hyderabad, stressed the importance of early detection. He explained that prostate cancer often goes unnoticed in its initial stages but is highly treatable when diagnosed early.

Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad offers cutting-edge treatments, including robotic-assisted surgeries, providing hope and effective solutions for those diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Rally Highlights: Spreading Awareness Through Community Action

The bike rally served as a symbolic effort to unite the community in the fight against prostate cancer. Riders carried banners and messages advocating for early screening and lifestyle changes, aiming to break the stigma around men’s health issues.

Men’s Health Focus :

The rally aligned with Men’s Cancer Month, a global movement dedicated to addressing cancers affecting men, including prostate cancer.

By involving healthcare professionals and biking enthusiasts, the event highlighted the collective responsibility of communities to encourage health awareness and proactive measures.

Why Early Screening Matters

Prostate cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making regular screenings vital for early detection.

Key Risk Factors :

Age, genetics, and lifestyle choices play significant roles in the development of prostate cancer.

Experts recommend regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests and routine health check-ups, particularly for men over 50 or those with a family history of the disease.

Apollo Cancer Centre’s Commitment to Health Awareness

Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad remains at the forefront of initiatives that combine medical expertise with community outreach. The “Be the Best You” bike rally exemplifies the center’s dedication to reducing the impact of prostate cancer through education, early intervention, and advanced treatment options.



Prostate Cancer in Numbers

Global Impact :

Prostate cancer ranks as the second most common cancer in men worldwide.

India is witnessing a steady rise in prostate cancer cases, with predictions of a significant increase by 2040.

Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve survival rates, highlighting the need for widespread education on the subject.

Conclusion

The “Be the Best You” bike rally in Hyderabad successfully brought attention to prostate cancer, encouraging men to take charge of their health. By fostering awareness and promoting regular screenings, the event underscored the importance of early detection in combating this prevalent disease.

Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad continues to lead by example, combining innovation, expertise, and community engagement to make a lasting impact on men’s health.