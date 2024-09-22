Telangana Government Announces 13-Day Dasara Holidays for Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially declared a holiday for schools and colleges from October 2 to October 14 in celebration of the Dasara festival. Classes will resume on October 15, allowing students a 13-day break to engage in festivities and family time.

The holiday period aligns with significant dates, beginning with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, followed by the Dussehra Navratri festivities starting October 3, and culminating in Vijayadashami on October 12. According to the notification from the Telangana Department of Education, no teaching activities will take place during this time.

Private schools are expected to close their doors slightly earlier, from October 1, and the next long holiday for students is anticipated in December for Christmas, followed by another break in January for Sankranti.

As part of the academic calendar, students will face Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28, followed by Formative Assessment (FA) 3 before December 17. Additionally, FA 4 for Class X is set to be conducted by January 29, 2025, and for classes I to IX by February 28, 2025. The second Summative Assessment (SA 2) for classes I to IX will take place from April 9 to 19, with pre-final exams for Class X scheduled before February 28.

This announcement reflects the state’s commitment to balancing educational rigor with cultural celebrations, ensuring that students have ample time to enjoy the festive season.