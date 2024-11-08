Telangana Government Announces Reduced Fee for TET Applicants

Hyderabad: The government has reduced the application fee for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). For candidates wishing to appear for only one paper (Paper-1 or Paper-2), the application fee, which was 1000, has now been reduced to 750. For candidates appearing for both papers, the previous fee of 2000 has been lowered by 1000. Additionally, candidates who did not qualify in the recently conducted TET exam will also receive a fee waiver.

Meanwhile, the TET application process began at 11 PM last night. Applications that were initially scheduled to begin on November 5 had been delayed due to technical reasons. Further information about the exam fee is available on the official website of the Department of Education, where candidates can also check for any queries.

Also Read: Important Update: Group-3 Exam Hall Tickets Available from 10th, Exams on 17th and 18th

It is important to note that in August, the Congress government announced through the job calendar that TET will be conducted twice every year. A TET exam was already held in May, and now another notification has been issued.

Candidates with a DEd qualification for Paper-1 and a BEd qualification for Paper-2 are eligible to apply. TET eligibility is also mandatory for in-service teachers seeking promotion to the position of School Assistant. Since the introduction of TET, the exam has been conducted nine times, with six of those exams taking place since Telangana’s formation, including the one held in May of the previous year.