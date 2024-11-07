Telangana Government Closes Bahubali Gate at Secretariat, New Northeast Entrance and Road to be Built – What’s Next?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated major changes in the layout of the Secretariat gates, with the prominent Bahubali gate now permanently closed.

In its place, a new gate is set to be constructed in the northeast direction, aligning with the State’s reorganisation of entry points for enhanced accessibility and aesthetics.

To further improve connectivity, the government is reportedly constructing of a tarred road linking the South-East and North-East gates.

This road, planned to be twenty-seven feet in width, will be anchored by a central statue of Telangana Thalli, symbolising the State’s cultural heritage and pride.

The government has already issued tenders valued at Rs 3.2 crore for the entire project, marking an investment in both functionality and symbolism at the Secretariat.

The initial phases of construction have commenced. Speculations are rife about Vaastu changes; however, sources claim that it is to facilitate the Telangana Talli statue.