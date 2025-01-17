Telangana Government Cracks Down on Double Bedroom House Beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is intensifying its efforts to ensure that only the rightful beneficiaries of the double-bedroom housing scheme occupy the allotted homes. Recent orders from the GHMC and Revenue Department mandate that beneficiaries must immediately move into their allocated houses, failing which their allocations will be canceled. This has sparked concerns among numerous families who have not been able to relocate due to various challenges, including lack of proper infrastructure and amenities, transportation issues, and financial constraints.

Housing Surveys Reveal Discrepancies in Double Bedroom Projects

Officials from GHMC and the Revenue Department have begun conducting surveys across the city to determine how many of the 68,841 allocated double-bedroom houses have actually been occupied. The investigation aims to identify rightful beneficiaries, flag ineligible individuals, and track those who may have sold their houses. Additionally, authorities want to know how many vacant plots still remain unoccupied.

Challenges Faced by Beneficiaries in Double Bedroom Housing Complexes

Many beneficiaries have been unable to move into their homes due to inadequate infrastructure, including a lack of clean water, electricity, and proper road connectivity. Some residents also face transportation difficulties and financial constraints, further delaying their relocation. This has led to frustration, as families have been instructed by authorities to shift immediately, with no alternative solutions provided.

Rising Unrest Among Beneficiaries Due to Delayed Amenities

In several areas, association representatives are collecting hefty maintenance fees from beneficiaries, exacerbating unrest. Residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in the provision of basic amenities, such as electricity, internet, and cable services. Many have pointed out that lifts in the housing complexes are malfunctioning, making daily life difficult. With the new academic year starting, children’s education is also being disrupted due to these inadequate facilities.

Telangana Government’s Ambitious Housing Scheme Faces Setbacks

The double-bedroom housing scheme was launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s government with the goal of providing affordable homes to economically weaker sections. So far, around 68,841 beneficiaries have received homes in 66 locations, but the lack of proper amenities has caused considerable delays in completion. The government initially allocated Rs. 100 crore to GHMC for infrastructure development, but after the Congress came to power, these funds were diverted, leading to significant setbacks.

Beneficiaries Demand Urgent Action to Improve Living Conditions

Residents are now demanding immediate steps from the government to ensure the provision of basic services, including clean water, electricity, and well-connected roads. They are also calling for the prompt repair of lifts and other amenities in their housing complexes. With frustration mounting, families have made it clear that they need urgent action to improve their living conditions so they can reside comfortably in their newly allotted homes.