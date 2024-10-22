Telangana Government Declares Diwali Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has announced a one-day holiday for all schools and colleges to celebrate Diwali on Thursday, October 31. This festive break aims to allow students and staff to participate in the Diwali festivities, a significant cultural event celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state.

Currently, educational institutions are conducting Summative Assessment – 1 examinations for all classes, which are scheduled to continue until October 28. The holiday will provide students a much-needed break after their assessments, enabling them to enjoy the festival of lights with their families.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During this time, families typically decorate their homes with lights and rangoli, exchange sweets and gifts, and partake in various cultural activities. Schools often encourage students to participate in Diwali-related activities, fostering a spirit of community and cultural appreciation.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools and colleges for any additional information regarding the holiday and upcoming events.