Telangana Government Establishes New Urban Development Authorities in 22 Districts to Promote Sustainable Growth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has established new Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) across 22 districts to promote systematic and sustainable urban development.

These newly constituted UDAs cover the regions of Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kagaznagar, Kamareddy, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Jangaon, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Medak, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, and Sangareddy.

The UDAs aim to manage urban sprawl with an integrated approach, enhance road networks and water supply, and support the development of satellite townships.

They are also expected to play a vital role in creating employment opportunities within these expanding urban areas.