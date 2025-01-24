Telangana Government Hands Over Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case to CID

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to transfer the investigation into the kidney racket uncovered at a private hospital in Saroornagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The decision follows the successful raid of Alakananda Hospital in Rangareddy district on January 21, where a major kidney trafficking operation was exposed.

Health Minister Orders CID Takeover

On Friday, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha issued official orders to hand over the case to the CID for further investigation. The move comes after Rachakonda police arrested eight individuals linked to the racket, and several special teams were formed to trace additional suspects across multiple states.

Kidney Racket Exposed at Alakananda Hospital

Authorities raided the Alakananda Hospital on January 21, acting on a tip-off about the illegal activities taking place there. Upon inspection, the police found that the hospital was operating without proper authorization and sealed it. During the raid, four individuals were discovered at the hospital, including two kidney donors and two recipients, all from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They were promptly transferred to Gandhi Hospital, a government facility, for necessary medical care.

Doctors and Agents Involved in Illegal Kidney Transplants

Preliminary investigations revealed that doctors from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, who were incentivized with financial rewards, performed illegal kidney transplants at the hospital on January 16. The donors were reportedly paid Rs 4 lakh each for their kidneys, while the recipients were charged a staggering Rs 50 lakh each for the transplant surgeries.

The donors were primarily from Tamil Nadu, and the recipients were from Karnataka, with agents from various states reportedly facilitating the connections between the two parties.

Health Department Forms Committee for Further Investigation

In response to the uncovering of the illegal operation, the Health Department formed a special committee to conduct a thorough investigation. The committee includes Dr. Nagender (former Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital), Dr. Sadhana (anaesthetist), Dr. Mallikarjun (urologist), and Dr. Kiranmayi (nephrologist). They visited the seized hospital and gathered crucial information from the Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Venkateshwar Rao.

CID Takes Over to Expand Investigation

After the committee presented its preliminary findings, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha made the decision to hand the case over to the CID, given the serious nature of the crime and the involvement of individuals from different states.

The CID will now continue the investigation to uncover the full extent of the illegal kidney racket and track down all parties involved, including the network of agents and the hospital staff facilitating these illicit operations.