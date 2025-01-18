Telangana: Government Identifies 6 Lakh Families for New Ration Cards

The Telangana government has identified 6 lakh families eligible for new ration cards, enabling access to welfare schemes like Aarogyasri, free electricity, and subsidized gas cylinders. Final verification ongoing.

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward implementing welfare schemes, the Telangana government has identified 6 lakh families eligible for new ration cards. This move aims to ensure that more households in the state can access government-supported programs such as Aarogyasri, free electricity, gas cylinders at ₹500, and fee reimbursements for students.

As part of this initiative, a preliminary list of eligible families has been sent to district representatives across the state. To ensure transparency and address any discrepancies, gram sabhas and basti sabhas will be held from Monday to January 24, where citizens can raise objections or verify the eligibility of their households. District collectors will conduct the final verification based on the information provided through these meetings.

Key Details of the Ration Card Distribution Process

The issuance of new ration cards is in line with the promises made by the Congress-led government of Telangana and is aimed at improving access to essential services. As per the comprehensive household survey conducted in November 2024, the state has identified 6 lakh families in need of ration cards.

The eligibility criteria for receiving the new ration cards are linked to the household survey data, which has been cross-checked for accuracy. The government aims to launch the distribution of new ration cards alongside other welfare initiatives on January 26. This launch will also include the approval of Indiramma housing and the roll-out of other key schemes benefiting the underprivileged.

District-Wise Breakdown of Eligible Families

Hyderabad has emerged as the district with the highest number of eligible families, with approximately 83,285 households qualifying for the new ration cards. On the other hand, Wanaparthy district has the least number of eligible families, with 6,647 households identified.

The government is also preparing to launch several initiatives, such as distributing the newly approved ration cards and ensuring that the families who qualify for the card can immediately access government schemes.

Aims of the Welfare Schemes

The new ration cards will open the door to various government benefits, including:

Aarogyasri : A health insurance scheme offering free medical treatment to eligible families.

: A health insurance scheme offering free medical treatment to eligible families. Free Electricity : Up to 200 units of free electricity for eligible households.

: Up to 200 units of free electricity for eligible households. Subsidized Gas Cylinders : Providing cooking gas at a subsidized rate of ₹500 per cylinder.

: Providing cooking gas at a subsidized rate of ₹500 per cylinder. Fee Reimbursement for Students: Ensuring that eligible students receive fee reimbursements for their education.

The government hopes that by identifying the right families and providing access to these essential services, it can improve the living standards of economically disadvantaged households in the state.

Final Verification and Objection Process

The ongoing process of verifying the eligibility of families will include public consultations through gram sabhas and basti sabhas. The government has invited citizens to submit any objections during these meetings. After January 24, district officials will conduct a final verification based on the feedback and ensure that only deserving families are granted access to ration cards and the associated welfare schemes.

With a significant number of households already identified for inclusion, Telangana’s ration card distribution and welfare schemes are set to positively impact the lives of millions of citizens, especially those in need of essential services.

The final list of eligible families will be confirmed after the verification process concludes later this month.