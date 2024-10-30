Telangana

Telangana Government Makes Big Announcement for State Employees

Syed Mubashir30 October 2024 - 21:04
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a 3.64% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for its employees. This additional DA will be effective from July 1, 2022. The amount will be included in the salary for November.

The arrears from July 1, 2022, to the present will be deposited into the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of the employees. For those under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), 10% of the arrears will be credited to their accounts, while the remaining 90% will be paid in 17 installments.

The government stated that CPS employees will start receiving their arrears from February 2025 in 17 installments. Similarly, pensioners will receive their DA arrears in 17 installments starting in January of the following year.

