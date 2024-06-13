Telangana Government Orders Recall of Textbooks and Workbooks; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: The State government has just issued an order to withdraw all Telugu textbooks and workbooks from students in grades 1 to 10.

So, when schools reopened on June 12, the students were given their textbooks in advance. But here’s the catch: the Education department made a bit of a blunder. They accidentally printed the foreword from the previous government, led by BRS, without updating it.

In this foreword, they included the names of K Chandrashekar Rao as Chief Minister and Sabita Indra Reddy as Education Minister, but with the year 2015.

Once they realized the mistake, the education department quickly decided to recall all the textbooks and workbooks. Understandably, the government was not happy about the former chief minister’s name appearing instead of the current Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy.

Apparently, the Chief Minister is pretty upset with the education department for printing textbooks without his name. He’s even ordered an investigation into how this slip-up happened.

But don’t worry, they’re on it! Officials have assured that new textbooks will be printed and distributed to the students soon.

In the meantime, Congress leader Makthal Vakiti Srihari also expressed his frustration with the education department’s negligence. He criticized them for causing confusion by sending out faulty textbooks with the names of the former chief minister and his cabinet ministers.

A little hiccup in the textbook situation, but the government is taking steps to fix it and get the right books in the hands of the students.