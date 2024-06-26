Telangana Government Plans to Auction Sand Dunes at Medigadda Barrage

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to auction the sand dunes accumulated at the Medigadda barrage, aiming to generate significant revenue.

This move comes after the Congress government criticized the previous BRS administration for constructing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, labeling it a waste of money.

The Medigadda barrage, a pivotal component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has become a focal point in state politics. Now, it is set to become a crucial source of income, with the government looking to raise over Rs.800 crore from the sand extraction.

The sand dunes formed upstream of the barrage after water was released downstream following the sinking of three pillars. The Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL) has been tasked with auctioning 14 sand blocks at the barrage. An official confirmed that discussions about the auction are ongoing, and once the government gives the green light, tenders will be invited in July.

If the sand extraction proceeds without obstacles, the state government anticipates a substantial revenue boost from the auction. Additionally, district-level sand committees are exploring sand blocks in the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Despite previous complaints about the costs associated with repairing the Medigadda barrage, the state government is now capitalizing on the sand accumulation as a revenue opportunity. The barrage developed cracks in October, prompting the government to release all the water, which led to the formation of the sand dunes. This situation has turned into a financial boon for the state.

Key Points:

Location : Medigadda Barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

: Medigadda Barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Revenue Goal : Over Rs.800 crore

: Over Rs.800 crore Action Plan : Auction 14 sand blocks via Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL)

: Auction 14 sand blocks via Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL) Auction Timeline : Tenders expected to be invited in July

: Tenders expected to be invited in July Additional Areas: Annaram and Sundilla barrages also being considered for sand block exploration

This strategic move by the Telangana government reflects a shift in focus towards utilizing available resources for economic gain, despite earlier political criticisms.