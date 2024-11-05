Telangana Government to Auction Unoccupied Properties, Flats and Plots

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to auction unoccupied flats and open plots across the state, aiming to bolster state revenue through this strategic initiative. The decision was made following a meeting on Monday, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a Cabinet subcommittee on resource mobilization.

This initiative primarily focuses on vacant flats built under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme, alongside open plots managed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department. These properties are expected to attract considerable interest from buyers, especially as they offer opportunities for investment in Telangana’s growing real estate market.

Auction Plan and Legal Review

During the meeting, the Cabinet subcommittee reviewed ongoing auctions of open plots and discussed ways to address legal disputes surrounding some land parcels. To expedite resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka proposed the formation of a dedicated committee under the Special Chief Secretary of the Finance Department to oversee and settle any land-related disputes.

Benefits of Investing in Flats and Open Plots

For potential buyers, understanding the advantages of flats versus open plots is essential. Open plots provide flexibility for those interested in building custom homes, while flats offer convenience with predefined structures. Additionally, open plots generally appreciate faster due to limited land supply, whereas flats may experience depreciation over time, impacting long-term resale value.



Flats often present better financing options with higher Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, making them more accessible to buyers relying on loans. They are also typically better suited for generating rental income, as they can be rented out immediately, unlike open plots.

Upcoming Auctions Provide Investment Opportunities

The government’s auctions of vacant flats and open plots not only serve to increase state revenue but also offer valuable investment opportunities for individuals interested in Telangana’s real estate market. These auctions will enable the state to mobilize resources while ensuring that unutilized properties contribute to economic growth.

With auctions expected to commence soon, prospective buyers are encouraged to evaluate the options and consider the potential returns of investing in Telangana’s property sector.