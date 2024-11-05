New Traffic Drive in Hyderabad Targets Helmetless and Wrong-Side Driving Violations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced a major drive targeting helmetless riders and those driving on the wrong side of the road, in response to several recent fatalities caused by such violations. This intensified effort, set to begin on Tuesday, aims to curb reckless driving behaviors that have led to a significant rise in accidents, particularly among motorcyclists.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P. Vishwa Prasad, the city witnessed three fatal accidents in recent days, all of which involved motorcyclists driving without helmets and/or traveling in the wrong direction. These incidents, which claimed the lives of three people, underscore the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. The police confirmed that none of the victims were wearing an ISI-standard protective helmet, which could have potentially saved their lives.

“Motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users,” Prasad said, adding that head injuries are the most common fatal injuries in motorcycle accidents. So far this year, Hyderabad has recorded 215 fatal accidents, with almost half of those fatalities involving helmetless motorcyclists.

Data Highlights Importance of Helmets

The police emphasized that wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head injuries by 70% and decreases the chances of a fatality by 40%. Conversely, riding without a helmet triples the risk of fatal injuries. These statistics have prompted the Hyderabad Traffic Police to prioritize helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders.

Details of the New Traffic Drive

The new drive will include on-ground checks to ensure motorcyclists are not only wearing helmets but also adhering to traffic flow regulations. In addition, the police will penalize wrong-side driving, which has been identified as another major contributor to recent accidents.

Penalties for violations are as follows:

Riding without a helmet: Rs. 200 fine (Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988).

Rs. 200 fine (Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988). Driving in the wrong direction: Rs. 2,000 fine, with a three-month suspension of the driver’s license (Sections 119/177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988).

Traffic Safety Education and Citizen Reporting

To raise awareness, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have also been organizing educational and awareness programs aimed at informing citizens about traffic rules and the importance of safe driving practices. Commuters are encouraged to report traffic violations they observe through the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media channels on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) or by calling the Traffic Help Line at 9010203626.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police hope these combined measures will lead to a safer city for all road users.