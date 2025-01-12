Telangana Government to Launch New Ration Cards and Welfare Schemes on January 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to issue new ration cards starting January 26, alongside the launch of multiple welfare schemes aimed at supporting the state’s underprivileged communities.

Ration Cards Distribution Process

State Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that the identification of eligible beneficiaries will occur through a verification process conducted at the field level from January 16 to 20.

Data of the identified individuals will be recorded starting January 21, and ration cards will be distributed from January 26.

Minister Prabhakar clarified that no new eligibility criteria have been introduced for issuing ration cards. The existing rules established in the past will be adhered to during the distribution process. Migrant families who have relocated to Hyderabad from other districts will also be eligible to receive ration cards.

Indiramma Housing Scheme Revamp

The Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is set to prioritize housing for the underprivileged. Applications for the Indiramma Housing Scheme will be accepted, and families owning land in Hyderabad will be given priority for assistance in constructing houses.

The government has also committed to completing the pending double-bedroom housing units initiated by the previous administration. Contractors will be engaged in discussions to expedite the completion of these projects. The completed units will be allotted to beneficiaries through a transparent draw of lots.

Precautions Against Duplication

To ensure fairness and transparency, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed district collectors to prevent the issuance of multiple ration cards to the same individual. Beneficiary lists for new ration cards and other welfare schemes will be prominently displayed in Gram Sabhas for public scrutiny.

Introduction of Additional Welfare Schemes

On January 26, the Telangana government will also launch two significant welfare initiatives:

Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Farmers will receive crop investment support of ₹12,000 per acre annually. Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa: Financial aid of ₹12,000 per year will be provided to landless poor laborer families.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Announces Date for New Ration Card

Focus on Housing for the Homeless

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that his administration aims to provide housing for all homeless families in the state. Details of 18.32 lakh eligible individuals, identified through the Indiramma app, have been sent to district authorities for implementation.

Under the first phase of the housing scheme, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned for each Assembly constituency. Priority will be given to the poorest of the poor.

Boosting Social Welfare

The new welfare programs reflect the Telangana government’s commitment to addressing poverty and improving the quality of life for marginalized communities. By launching these schemes, the government aims to bridge socio-economic disparities and create a more inclusive society.

Key Highlights of the Announcement

Ration card verification: January 16–20.

Data entry: January 21.

Distribution: January 26.

Priority for migrant families and poorest sections.

Financial aid for farmers and landless laborers.

Housing projects revamped and accelerated.

These initiatives signify a comprehensive effort by the Telangana government to empower its citizens, foster development, and ensure access to essential resources and opportunities.