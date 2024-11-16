Telangana Government’s Bold Move: Ends Property Tax Discount, Residents Must Pay Full Tax?

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has unofficially revoked the property tax subsidy that was previously provided to low-income and middle-class families. In 2017, the KCR-led government introduced a scheme for properties with an annual property tax of 1,200 or less, under which owners only needed to pay 101 annually. This scheme benefited taxpayers with relief amounting to 100 crore.

Congress Government’s New Directive

The Congress government has now withdrawn this scheme, directing property owners to pay the full property tax as per revised rates. Officials have been notifying property owners via SMS that the 101 annual tax scheme is no longer applicable, and full tax payments will now be required.

Public Outrage and Procedural Lapses

The decision has sparked widespread anger among corporators and the general public. According to established rules, specific notices must be issued for any amendments to property taxes. However, officials have bypassed this process, relying on SMS notifications to inform taxpayers.

Additionally, notices have been sent to properties with commercial connections, zero-area structures, and those with zero property tax, further increasing public dissatisfaction.

– 2.80 lakh non-residential properties

– 34,000 mixed-use properties Revenue Target for GHMC ₹2,100 crore for the fiscal year, with ₹1,300 crore already collected. Revenue Gap GHMC aims to generate an additional ₹50 crore by surveying 2 lakh properties and revising tax rates. Political & Public Backlash Corporators and political leaders claim the tax hike is illegal without a GHMC Standing Committee resolution. Call for Accountability Corporators plan to challenge the tax hike at the next council meeting and demand accountability from GHMC. Impact on Residents The sudden tax change is creating financial strain and frustration among residents.

Revenue Pressure on GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) oversees approximately 19.49 lakh properties, including:

16.35 lakh residential properties

2.80 lakh non-residential properties

34,000 mixed-use properties

For the current fiscal year, GHMC set a revenue target of 2,100 crore, of which 1,300 crore has already been collected. To bridge the gap, the corporation is revising property tax rates and surveying around 2 lakh properties to generate an additional ₹50 crore.

Political and Public Backlash

Corporators and political leaders have criticized the move, emphasizing that any increase in property tax requires a resolution from the GHMC Standing Committee and approval from the state government. They argue that bypassing these mandatory steps makes the tax hike illegal.

Call for Accountability

Corporators have pledged to challenge this unauthorized property tax hike in the next council meeting, demanding accountability from GHMC officials. The public has also voiced their opposition, urging GHMC to immediately roll back its unfair policies.

Impact on Residents

The abrupt implementation of this decision has placed a significant financial burden on residents. Many are questioning GHMC’s methods, accusing the corporation of using improper means to boost revenue while disregarding legal procedures and public welfare.