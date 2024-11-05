Telangana

Telangana Government’s Bulldozer in Action Again: BRS Leader’s Function Hall Razed in Ramagundam

The incident has been dubbed "JCB politics" by locals, who allege that the demolition was politically motivated. Sources claim the MLA exerted influence over municipal officials to target Rajesh, a prominent figure in the BRS party.

Fouzia Farhana5 November 2024 - 17:03
Ramagundam: In a development stirring political tension in Telangana, municipal authorities demolished a function hall owned by BRS leader Penta Rajesh in Ramagundam, reportedly under pressure from a local MLA.

The incident has been dubbed “JCB politics” by locals, who allege that the demolition was politically motivated. Sources claim the MLA exerted influence over municipal officials to target Rajesh, a prominent figure in the BRS party. The demolition was carried out swiftly, leaving the function hall in ruins and raising questions about the role of political rivalry in municipal actions.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with opposition parties condemning the move as an abuse of power and calling for an investigation.

Meanwhile, municipal officials defended their actions, stating that the structure was unauthorized and violated local building codes. However, critics argue that the selective enforcement of regulations points to a deeper political agenda.

The demolition has drawn public attention, highlighting growing tensions within local political circles in Telangana and adding fuel to ongoing discussions about the use of administrative power in settling political scores.

