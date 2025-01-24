North India

Telangana Governor Joins Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day Celebration at Raj Bhavan

The gathering also included prominent guests of Uttar Pradesh origin settled in Hyderabad, along with senior officials and Raj Bhavan staff. The Governor and the First Lady interacted warmly with the attendees over high tea, fostering camaraderie among the diverse group.

Syed Mubashir24 January 2025 - 20:39
Hyderabad: The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, graced the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day Celebration as the Chief Guest at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their Statehood Day, the Governor commended those from Uttar Pradesh residing in Telangana for their significant contributions to the State’s growth in diverse professions and businesses. He expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Telangana for their dedication and hard work.

During his address, the Governor emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of India under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative. He praised Uttar Pradesh as the “heart of India,” lauding its spiritual heritage and iconic landmarks such as Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, and the Triveni Sangam.

The event featured distinguished speakers, including Sri Burra Venkatesham, IAS (VRS), Chairman, TGPSC; Dr. Ravi Gupta, IPS, Special Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr. Shashank Goel, IAS, Director-General of Dr. MCR HRD; and several other dignitaries who shared insights on the cultural and economic significance of the day.

The celebration underscored the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation, reflecting the deep connections between the two States.

