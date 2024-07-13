Telangana govt adopts three-pronged strategy for fee reimbursement scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana government has adopted a three-pronged strategy for the implementation of fee reimbursement scheme.

Speaking at an interaction programme on Quality Engineering Education in Telangana, organized by JNTU here on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the programme has been conducted to explain the government policies in promoting technical education.

Hon'ble CM Sri. A.Revanth Reddy Interaction on Quality Engineering Education in Telangana @ JNTU https://t.co/fEC63JocXP — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 13, 2024

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekhara Reddy introduced fee reimbursement scheme aiming to provide free education to the poor children.

The arrears of fee reimbursement accumulated due to the change of priorities under various circumstances, he said.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu is entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the issue of clearance of fee reimbursement, the Chief Minister said the government will put all efforts into the timely payment of fee reimbursement from this academic year.

There is no need to worry about the release of funds for fee reimbursement, he said.

Engineering colleges should not become a factory of generating unemployed youth. The Colleges should strive hard to provide employment and build the country’s future, Reddy said.

The State government is ready to extend all possible help to the institutions, the CM said.

The engineering colleges should not confine to only creating jobs but also intellectuals for the country. Apart from computer science, the colleges should also promote all types of courses like Civil and mechanical engineering, he added.

As part of a skill development programme, the government has already taken up a project to upgrade the government owned ITIs in collaboration with Tata company at the cost of Rs 2400 crore. The State Government will also launch Skill development University for youth soon, said Reddy.

Artificial intelligence is set to dominate the world after IT and Pharma. The Telangana state will be developed to compete with the world, he said.