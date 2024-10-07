Telangana Govt Appoints 1,635 Officers Across Various Sectors in Job Ceremony

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the vital role that newly appointed government employees will play in the state’s reconstruction efforts.

Addressing the newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers, Agriculture Officers, Residential School Principals, Physical Education Teachers, Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, Librarians, and others at a ceremony titled “Celebration of Employment in Public Administration,” he urged them to view their jobs not merely as positions but as responsibilities rooted in emotion and commitment.

“This is not just a job; it’s an emotion,” the Chief Minister declared. “You must fulfill your duties not as mere employment, but as a responsibility to the people and the state.” During the event, held to celebrate the appointment of 1,635 candidates to various posts, CM Revanth Reddy personally handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates.

Key Points Highlighted by the Chief Minister:

Commitment Beyond Retirement : The Chief Minister encouraged the recruits to maintain the same enthusiasm for their work at retirement as they had when they first started.

: The Chief Minister encouraged the recruits to maintain the same enthusiasm for their work at retirement as they had when they first started. Sacrifices for Telangana’s Formation : The state of Telangana was established through the sacrifices of countless youth, he reminded the recruits, urging them to recognize the weight of that responsibility in their work.

: The state of Telangana was established through the sacrifices of countless youth, he reminded the recruits, urging them to recognize the weight of that responsibility in their work. Employment Opportunities in 90 Days : Within the first 90 days of his administration, over 30,000 jobs were provided to unemployed individuals. On the occasion of the upcoming Dussehra festival, the government is also filling 11,062 teacher posts to bring joy to families across the state.

: Within the first 90 days of his administration, over 30,000 jobs were provided to unemployed individuals. On the occasion of the upcoming Dussehra festival, the government is also filling 11,062 teacher posts to bring joy to families across the state. Participation in Major Development Projects : The new employees are expected to contribute to landmark projects such as the Regional Ring Road, the Musi Riverfront Development, and the Fourth City initiative. These projects are integral to the future of Telangana’s infrastructure and urban development.

: The new employees are expected to contribute to landmark projects such as the Regional Ring Road, the Musi Riverfront Development, and the Fourth City initiative. These projects are integral to the future of Telangana’s infrastructure and urban development. Inspiration from Historic Projects : The Chief Minister referred to historic projects and landmarks like Osmania University, High Court, and the Osmania Hospital, as well as irrigation projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, urging engineers to maintain the quality and standards of these iconic structures as they embark on their careers.

: The Chief Minister referred to historic projects and landmarks like Osmania University, High Court, and the Osmania Hospital, as well as irrigation projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, urging engineers to maintain the quality and standards of these iconic structures as they embark on their careers. Musi River Cleaning and Resettlement Efforts: CM Revanth Reddy also outlined the government’s efforts to clean and rehabilitate the polluted Musi River. He mentioned that the government has been conducting surveys for the past six months with 33 teams to address the river’s contamination. Rehabilitation measures, including housing and educational facilities for affected families, are already underway.

The event was attended by cabinet ministers, the Chief Secretary, and several high-ranking officials, reflecting the importance of the occasion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s address underscored his administration’s focus on public welfare, infrastructure development, and the vital contributions of the state’s newly appointed employees.

With new opportunities on the horizon, the Telangana government looks forward to the role these recruits will play in shaping the state’s future.