Telangana Govt Boosts HYDRA Operations with ₹50 Crore Funding

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released ₹50 crore to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA). This initial fund will be utilized for maintaining the HYDRA office, acquiring new vehicles, and covering expenses related to past demolitions.

The state budget allocated a total of ₹200 crore for HYDRAA, with this release marking the first tranche of funding.

Key Achievements and Ongoing Projects

Land Reclamation and Demolitions

Since its establishment on July 12, HYDRAA, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has been pivotal in reclaiming 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits as of August. The department has actively demolished unauthorized structures across notable locations, including:

Lotus Pond

Mansoorabad

Banjara Hills

BJR Nagar

Gajularamaram

Ameerpet

The campaign began with its inaugural raid on June 27 at Plot No. 30, Film Nagar Cooperative Society, Lotus Pond, signaling its firm stance against illegal encroachments.

Upcoming Initiatives

On October 17, HYDRA announced plans to launch a special drive targeting permanent commercial establishments encroaching on footpaths along major and colony roads. Collaborating with the traffic department, the initiative aims to alleviate road congestion by implementing vehicle diversions and regulatory measures during peak hours.

Expanded Powers for HYDRA

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recently approved measures empowering HYDRAA’s commissioner to safeguard public assets. These include roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, parks, and open spaces within HYDRAA’s jurisdiction of approximately 650 square kilometers.

Future Plans: Upgrading to a Police Station

The Telangana government is planning to upgrade HYDRAA into a full-fledged police station. This enhancement will allow HYDRAA to:

Directly register First Information Reports (FIRs) .

. Strengthen its ability to combat crimes related to public assets.

Expedite investigations and ensure swift action against offenders.

By eliminating the need for residents to approach other police stations for complaints, this move aims to improve efficiency and reduce delays in addressing encroachments and other violations.

HYDRAA was created with the mission of conserving government lakes and parks, restoring ponds, and managing disasters within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. This new allocation and the potential upgrade to a police station reflect the government’s commitment to making HYDRAA a cornerstone of urban management and protection in Hyderabad.