Telangana Govt Committed to Promoting Early Breastfeeding & Reducing C-Sections

Hyderabad: The largest conference on lactation management and breast milk banking in South Asia, the 4th International Conference—South Asian LAMBCON 2024—concluded today at Marie Gold Hotel, Ameerpet.

The two-day event, which began on Saturday, saw the participation of healthcare experts and officials, including R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and MD of the National Health Mission; Dr. Sridhar Prahlad Ryavanki, Health Specialist at UNICEF; and Dr. Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse.

R.V. Karnan highlighted the Telangana government’s focus on reducing C-sections, which negatively impact early breastfeeding rates. He noted that training nurses and healthcare workers to encourage breastfeeding is a key priority, and the state’s newly launched Nurse Practitioner Midwifery Program is playing a vital role in promoting natural childbirth and early breastfeeding. Additionally, Karnan mentioned the government’s collaboration with Sushena Health Foundation to enhance breastfeeding practices and milk bank initiatives.

Telangana’s first human milk bank, located at Niloufer Hospital, is considered one of the best lactation management models in the country. Dr. Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse from UNICEF emphasized the importance of sensitizing society about early and uninterrupted breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life. He added that community partnerships and parental involvement are crucial in sustaining breastfeeding efforts.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Kraleti, a Member of the National Medical Commission and Founder & General Secretary of Sushena Health Foundation, noted that while 41.8% of babies in Telangana are breastfed early, the national average is 54%. He stressed that breastfeeding and milk banking could prevent up to 90% of infant deaths, and greater awareness is needed, even among educated populations. Dr. Kumar also highlighted the need for a community breast milk bank in Telangana, as current milk banks only serve specific hospitals like Niloufer, ESI, and Gandhi Hospitals.

Rockwell Industries MD Ashok Gupta announced a voluntary donation of half an acre of land for setting up Telangana’s first-ever community breast milk bank and pledged full material and equipment support.

The conference featured over 30 sessions on topics such as basic and advanced lactation management and human milk banking. It was attended by 500 delegates, including 20 international participants from countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, East Timor, and the Philippines, with a total of 1,000 participants over the two days.

Prof. Dr. Sushma Mallik was honored with the Dhaatri Lifetime Achievement Award, while four other professionals were recognized for their contributions to lactation and neonatal health. Prof. Dr. KP Kushwaha delivered the Dr. Sundershan Reddy Patlolla Memorial Oration, calling for baby-friendly hospitals and widespread breastfeeding education, stating, “A healthier future begins with breastfeeding.”

The event was organized by Sushena Health Foundation in collaboration with Dhaatri Mothers’ Milk Bank and supported by organizations like the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), National Neonatology Forum (NNF), Rishihood University (RU), and UNICEF.