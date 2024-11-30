Telangana

Telangana govt considers removing two-children’s criteria for rural local body polls

A proposal to do away with the restriction that bars persons having more than two children from contesting rural local body polls is under the consideration of the Telangana government.

Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2024 - 19:54
Telangana govt considers removing two-children's criteria for rural local body polls
Telangana govt considers removing two-children's criteria for rural local body polls

Hyderabad: A proposal to do away with the restriction that bars persons having more than two children from contesting rural local body polls is under the consideration of the Telangana government.

Sources from the ruling Congress party said on Saturday that the government was thinking of going back to the old policy which was changed in the 1990s by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The two-children norm was repealed for urban local bodies in Telangana earlier.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has recently passed a bill enabling persons with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing the previous rule.

Leaders of different political parties have expressed concerns in recent times that the southern states are set to lose in number of Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Speaking at an event in October, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the southern states have implemented the policy of family planning efficiently but the Centre is not ready to appreciate the south. He was referring to the delimitation of constituencies in the offing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin have also recently spoken in favour of having more children.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Police Cracks Down on Noise Pollution and Dangerous Driving

While Naidu flagged the ‘ageing population’, Stalin was subtly referring to a Tamil adage and said the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people think about raising “16 children”.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2024 - 19:54

Related Articles

Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla

Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla

30 November 2024 - 18:36
Owaisi Urges Telangana Residents to Participate in 'Caste Census' for Welfare Programs

Owaisi Urges Telangana Residents to Participate in ‘Caste Census’ for Welfare Programs

30 November 2024 - 17:14
Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Trip Cancelled as Congress Leadership Opts for Bhatti Vikramarka

Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Trip Cancelled as Congress Leadership Opts for Bhatti Vikramarka

30 November 2024 - 17:08
New Power Connection Charges in Telangana Set to Increase

New Power Connection Charges in Telangana Set to Increase

30 November 2024 - 15:32
Back to top button