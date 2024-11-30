Hyderabad Traffic Police Cracks Down on Noise Pollution and Dangerous Driving

Hyderabad: A motorist was booked by the Hyderabad Traffic Police for reckless driving, noise pollution, and causing public inconvenience after a video of his actions went viral on social media.

The incident, which took place in Chaderghat, featured a biker with a pillion rider performing dangerous stunts. The motorcycle’s silencer emitted fire and produced loud sounds resembling gunshots, alarming nearby residents and passersby.

Acting promptly, the Hyderabad Traffic Police identified and apprehended the rider, issuing a challan for his actions. Officials emphasized their zero-tolerance policy toward reckless driving and public nuisance, urging citizens to adhere to road safety regulations.

HYDTP book riders for noise pollution and dangerous driving pic.twitter.com/NMHMvWhEn4 — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 30, 2024

This action highlights the growing efforts by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to maintain road discipline and curb noise pollution in the city.