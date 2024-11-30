Owaisi Urges Telangana Residents to Participate in ‘Caste Census’ for Welfare Programs

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP, has called for active participation in the ongoing ‘caste census’ in Telangana. He emphasized that the data collected through this census will be instrumental in planning and implementing welfare schemes for the entire population of the state.

Owaisi clarified that the census is not focused solely on the impoverished but aims to gather information about all residents of Telangana. “The government intends to use the data from this survey to uplift and empower the poor, as well as the destitute,” he added.

On Saturday, a team of officials visited Owaisi’s residence and recorded the details of his family as part of the ongoing census process. Owaisi urged residents of gated communities and apartment complexes to cooperate with the enumerators and ensure that the process is carried out smoothly in their areas.

The ‘caste census’ is seen as a critical step towards shaping more inclusive welfare programs, with a focus on accurate data collection to address the needs of all communities within the state.