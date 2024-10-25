Telangana govt constitutes Cabinet sub-Committee on employees’ issues

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday announced the constitution of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address the employees’ issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Chairman of the sub-committee while Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar will be the members, an official release said here.

State Advisor K. Keshava Rao will be the special invitee.

The cabinet sub-committee will hold department-wise meetings after Diwali.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with the representatives of Telangana Government employees JAC here, clarified that the government is ready to solve the problems of the employees. This meeting is the first step to address the employees grievances.

The Chief Minister assured he would announce a decision on the release of DA by Friday evening.

The CM also said that the government will take a decision on the cabinet sub-committee report on GO 317 in the cabinet meeting.