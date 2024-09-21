Telangana

Telangana govt dairy expresses readiness to supply quality milk products to TTD

Hyderabad: Amid the Tirupati laddu row, a senior Telangana official on Saturday said the state government’s Vijaya Dairy is ready to supply pure and quality milk products to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In a letter to TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao, Telangana Animal Husbandry Department’s Principal Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh said the Telangana Vijaya Dairy is known for supplying quality products to consumers.

He conveyed the Telangana Vijaya Dairy’s readiness to meet the TTD’s requirements for high quality ghee and other milk products, a state government release said.

Vijaya Dairy would be fully transparent with regard to the quality, purity and price since it is a government firm, the official said.

In the letter, the official urged the TTD EO to provide an opportunity to serve the temple and the devotees, the release added.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the TDP circulating a lab report to back its claim.

