Telangana Govt Exposed: Corruption, Neglect, and Broken Promises Uncovered

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a strong attack on the Telangana government on Thursday, November 7, accusing it of corruption, mismanagement, and neglecting the welfare of the people.

In a sharp critique of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, KTR condemned the government’s handling of key issues affecting the state’s farmers, students, and economically disadvantaged communities. The Sircilla MLA argued that the government’s policies were failing to meet the needs of its citizens, and he declared that the people of Telangana would soon reject Congress for its alleged misrule.

Neglect of Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Issues

KTR highlighted the government’s failure to implement crucial welfare schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi and Rythu Bima, which are designed to support families and farmers. He criticized the government for not ensuring that beneficiaries received the benefits they were entitled to, pointing to widespread dissatisfaction and neglect.



He also expressed concern over the growing problems in the state’s agricultural sector, particularly the lack of support for farmers. “Paddy procurement centres exist only in name,” KTR remarked, stressing that farmers were being left at the mercy of middlemen. He criticized the government for not providing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for vital crops like paddy and cotton, with extortion becoming common in market yards.

దొంగలు, దొంగలు కలిసి ఊళ్ళు పంచుకునట్టు ఉంది నారాయాణపేట-కొడంగల్‌ లిఫ్ట్ టెండర్ల ప్రక్రియ! సగం మీ ప్రియ కాంట్రాక్టర్‌ మెఘా కిృష్ణా రెడ్డికి, మిగతా సగం మీ మంత్రిగారికీ పంపకాలు చేయడం మీకే చెల్లుతుంది రేవంత్‌ రెడ్డి గారు!



Such a blatant disregard and utter disrespect for public… pic.twitter.com/bxvnljP7Ry — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 7, 2024

Food Poisoning in Gurukuls and Governance Failure

KTR also slammed the state government for its inaction over food poisoning incidents in gurukuls, questioning why the government remained “blind” to the suffering of students. He pointed out that despite repeated incidents, the government had failed to take decisive action to address the issue.

Criticism of Irrigation Project Dealings

Further intensifying his attack, KTR criticized the government for awarding Rs 4,350 crore worth of irrigation projects to private firms, including Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and Raghava Constructions. He raised concerns over the past failures of these companies in handling previous projects, accusing the government of “blatant favouritism” and asking whether this was the Congress’s version of governance.

“Despite repeated demands for blacklisting these firms, the government continues to give them lucrative contracts,” KTR said, demanding accountability and transparency from the state government.

A Call for Change

The BRS working president concluded his remarks by claiming that the Congress-led government in Telangana had undone the progress achieved in both rural and urban areas during the previous government. He promised that the people of Telangana would soon rise up against the government’s failure to address their issues, signaling the end of Congress rule in the state.

As the political battle intensifies, KTR’s strong words are likely to continue shaping the discourse ahead of the upcoming elections, with the BRS calling for a change in leadership to address the growing discontent among the people.