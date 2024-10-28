Telangana Govt Forms Nizamabad Urban Development Authority for Comprehensive Planning

Hyderabad: The State government constituted “Nizamabad Urban Development Authority” for Nizamabad Town and its surrounding areas in Nizamabad District. The State government issued orders in this regard.

The task of UDAs would prepare a comprehensive master plan of suburban areas, including the road network, water supply, employment opportunities and growth of satellite townships.

Considering the strategic location of Nizamabad and its future scope in terms of urbanization and key role in the region, the government has decided to expand Nizamabad Urban Development Authority, the order stated.

The Nizamabad Urban Development Authority will include three municipalities and 380 villages, the order added.