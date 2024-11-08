Telangana Govt Power Demand Likely to Increase by 25 Percent in Greater Hyderabad During Next Summer

Hyderabad, Telangana: With temperatures set to soar in the coming months, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has ramped up efforts to ensure Greater Hyderabad is prepared to meet the rising electricity demand. At a recent review meeting, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Ali Faruqui, along with TRANSCO Director Jagath Reddy, emphasized the need to strengthen the distribution and transmission infrastructure to handle the expected surge in power requirements.

Power Demand Expected to Surge by 25% in Summer 2024

As urbanization and industrialization expand, Greater Hyderabad is witnessing an unprecedented rise in electricity consumption. According to Faruqui, the peak demand, which reached 4,352 MW this year, saw a 16% increase from the previous year’s 3,756 MW. This significant growth underscores the importance of preparing the power grid to handle an anticipated 20-25% spike in demand for the coming summer.

Faruqui remarked, “Based on our current projections, the summer power demand will likely grow at a record high. We are preparing ourselves to ensure uninterrupted power supply across all districts in Greater Hyderabad.”

Key Strategies Outlined to Tackle Increased Power Demand

The meeting underscored the following core strategies to meet future power needs effectively:

Enhancing the Distribution Network : TGSPDCL is focusing on upgrading its existing distribution systems to minimize outages and ensure seamless power delivery during peak periods.

: TGSPDCL is focusing on upgrading its existing distribution systems to minimize outages and ensure seamless power delivery during peak periods. Strengthening the Transmission Infrastructure : TRANSCO, the state’s transmission company, will coordinate closely with TGSPDCL to enhance transmission lines and substations, a critical step in supporting increased load.

: TRANSCO, the state’s transmission company, will coordinate closely with TGSPDCL to enhance transmission lines and substations, a critical step in supporting increased load. Accelerating Maintenance and Repair Works: Faruqui directed all teams to complete pending maintenance and repair tasks on schedule, emphasizing the role of preventive maintenance in minimizing power disruptions.

Proactive Steps to Ensure Line Clearance and Safety

During the meeting, Faruqui emphasized the importance of Line Clearance (LC), a critical safety protocol followed before maintenance activities on live lines. He urged the engineers to maintain close coordination with Transco and DISCOM engineers when performing LCs. This vigilance will be instrumental in ensuring safety and reducing the risk of accidental power disruptions, thus supporting a robust response to the heightened demand.

Continuous Monitoring to Mitigate Power Outages

With the expected surge in consumption, TGSPDCL plans to introduce advanced monitoring mechanisms to identify and address load fluctuations in real time. By leveraging technology, the company aims to improve its response time in resolving outages and managing supply load, particularly in densely populated areas.

Previous Summer’s Performance Highlights Need for Upgrades

The power consumption in Greater Hyderabad hit a record high last summer, with daily consumption reaching 90.68 million units (MU)—a 12% increase from the previous year’s 81.39 MU. These figures reflect the city’s increasing dependency on electricity for various needs, from domestic usage to industrial and commercial demands.

Expected Growth in Key Areas

Faruqui and Reddy highlighted specific areas expected to experience the highest demand increases:

Residential Zones : Rapid urbanization and a rise in apartment complexes are driving higher demand in residential neighborhoods.

: Rapid urbanization and a rise in apartment complexes are driving higher demand in residential neighborhoods. Commercial and Industrial Sectors : The growth in IT parks, manufacturing units, and other industries in Hyderabad and surrounding areas is expected to contribute significantly to power consumption.

: The growth in IT parks, manufacturing units, and other industries in Hyderabad and surrounding areas is expected to contribute significantly to power consumption. Agricultural Requirements: The agricultural sector also requires substantial electricity for irrigation, especially during the summer months, adding to the overall load on the grid.

Four-Pronged Approach to Strengthening Power Infrastructure

To manage the increased demand, TGSPDCL is adopting a four-pronged approach:

Network Expansion: Plans are underway to add new substations and expand existing ones. This will bolster the capacity of the power grid, ensuring it can handle the growing demand. Modernization of Infrastructure: TGSPDCL will replace outdated equipment, such as transformers and circuit breakers, with advanced models that can support higher loads without overheating. Grid Automation: Embracing smart grid technologies will allow TGSPDCL to monitor and manage power distribution more efficiently, reducing manual intervention and expediting issue resolution. Collaboration with TRANSCO: Regular coordination between TGSPDCL and TRANSCO will ensure both transmission and distribution components of the grid are optimized and capable of meeting demand without causing bottlenecks.

Preparing for a Sustainable Energy Future

Recognizing the long-term benefits of renewable energy, TGSPDCL is also exploring sustainable energy solutions. Initiatives to incorporate solar and wind energy into the power grid are gaining momentum. This shift will help mitigate the environmental impact of increased energy use while ensuring a reliable energy supply in the long term.

CMD’s Directive: Maintaining Vigilance and Efficiency

Faruqui emphasized the importance of timely completion of ongoing projects, stressing that maintenance works must be conducted meticulously to avoid interruptions. He advised TGSPDCL engineers to adhere to strict timelines and maintain constant vigilance to preempt potential issues during peak summer months.

Future Plans: Expanding Power Capacity and Upgrading Technology

Capacity Expansion : The TGSPDCL plans to increase its overall capacity by installing additional transformers and creating more substations.

: The TGSPDCL plans to increase its overall capacity by installing additional transformers and creating more substations. Advanced Load Management : The utility is also investing in automated systems that predict power demand fluctuations based on real-time data, enabling swift adjustments in supply.

: The utility is also investing in automated systems that predict power demand fluctuations based on real-time data, enabling swift adjustments in supply. Customer Engagement Initiatives: To minimize unnecessary demand surges, TGSPDCL will engage with customers through public awareness campaigns, educating them on energy-saving practices that can collectively reduce grid stress during peak hours.

Conclusion: A Vision for Reliable Power Supply

With Hyderabad’s power demand on a steep upward trajectory, TGSPDCL’s proactive measures aim to ensure a stable, resilient power supply in the face of unprecedented demand. CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui’s strategic direction to enhance distribution, transmission, and safety protocols reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Telangana’s growth sustainably.

By improving coordination between TRANSCO and DISCOM teams, investing in infrastructure upgrades, and leveraging technology for efficient load management, TGSPDCL is well-prepared to meet the demands of Hyderabad’s growing population and industrial base.

