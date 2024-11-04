Telangana

Telangana Govt to establish Spl Commission for BC reservations in local body elections

The Telangana Government has decided to establish a special commission to address legal issues surrounding Backward Class (BC) reservations in local body elections

Safiya Begum4 November 2024 - 15:15
Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has decided to establish a special commission to address legal issues surrounding Backward Class (BC) reservations in local body elections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other officials at his residence on Sunday night.

This meeting was held in response to recent High Court directives on the matter.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for careful steps in forming the commission to comply with the Court’s judgment and prevent future legal complications regarding BC reservations.

In view of a comprehensive social, economic, educational, employment, and caste survey across the state starting November 6, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to incorporate diverse perspectives into the commission’s structure and to issue relevant orders on Monday.

The government has carefully reviewed the High Court’s points concerning the caste census and reservations in local governance.

The Chief Minister reminded officials that transparency is crucial in handling reservations for local bodies, stressing that the government must act decisively and avoid any appearance of negligence in this matter, official sources said.

