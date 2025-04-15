Telangana Govt to Launch HMDA Master Plan 2050 After Finalizing Key Sub-Plans

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to prepare a Comprehensive Master Plan 2050 for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), marking a significant step toward structured urban development.

This follows the completion of three major sub-plans focusing on mobility and transport, economic development, and blue and green infrastructure.

Awaiting Government Approval for Sub-Plans

According to official sources, the sub-plans have been finalized and are currently awaiting formal government approval. A high-level meeting, likely to be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is expected soon to review and clear these plans.

Master Plan to Incorporate Key Urban Aspects

The comprehensive master plan will integrate the finalized sub-plans, providing a roadmap for Hyderabad’s development until 2050. It will cover a range of development goals categorized into:

Short-term (2024–2030)

Medium-term (2031–2040)

Long-term (2041–2050)

The transport and mobility plan will include proposals for traffic flow, mass rapid transport systems, and road infrastructure. The economic development sub-plan will identify growth areas and suggest infrastructure needs, while the blue and green plan will focus on water bodies, parks, and sustainable urban ecology.

HMDA Jurisdiction Expanded to 10,450 sq km

Since the initiation of the sub-plans, HMDA’s jurisdiction has been expanded from 7,000 sq km to 10,450 sq km, incorporating additional villages and mandals. The Municipal Administration Department has recommended that the comprehensive plan be revised to include these new areas.

HMDA Area Divided into Three Development Zones

To ensure balanced and phased development, the HMDA region has been divided into three distinct zones:

Zone 1: Up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Zone 2: Between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) Zone 3: Areas beyond the RRR

Each zone will have tailored strategies for urban planning, infrastructure, and sustainability to ensure efficient land use and urban expansion.

A New Vision After Years of Delay

The previous administration had initiated a process to integrate various master plans nearly five years ago, but it was left incomplete. Revanth Reddy’s government aims to revive and fast-track the process to ensure Hyderabad’s long-term urban resilience and global competitiveness.