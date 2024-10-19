Telangana Govt to set up 100 maize procurement centers: Markfed MD

Telangana

V Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director of Markfed Telangana, announced that during the current monsoon season, the area under maize cultivation in Telangana is 5,46,865 acres, with an estimated crop yield of 9,63,102 metric ton (MTs).

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 16:26
Hyderabad: V Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director of Markfed Telangana, announced that during the current monsoon season, the area under maize cultivation in Telangana is 5,46,865 acres, with an estimated crop yield of 9,63,102 metric ton (MTs).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Reddy noted that the minimum support price (MSP) for maize, set by the Government of India, is Rs 2,225 per quintal. However, the average market price in some areas is ranging between Rs. 2,172 and Rs. 2,218, falling slightly below the MSP by Rs 7 to Rs 100.

To support maize farmers, NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) has agreed to procure 1,00,000 MTs of maize from Telangana through Markfed at the MSP.

As part of this effort, 100 maize procurement centers will be established across the state. Initially, 12 centers, including those in Jagitial and Nirmal districts, have been set up starting Saturday.

Reddy assured that the state government is prepared to purchase any additional yield at the support price to ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

