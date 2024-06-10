Telangana govt to soon constitute farmers, education commissions

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that his government would soon constitute panels to deal with issues relating to education and farmers.

Speaking at an event here, he said the minorities and women’s commissions receive complaints and makes recommendations and directives to the governments to address problems (of minorities and women).

“Our government has specially identified two areas. One is education and the other is farming. Our government has decided to appoint a mechanism to continuously work towards addressing your problems through an education commission,” Reddy said.

The proposed farmers commission would address the grievances of ryots with regard to spurious seeds, fertilizers and others and make recommendations for their welfare. Revanth Reddy said the state government would set up the education and agriculture commissions by taking it on priority.

Noting that private corporate institutions advertise achievements of their students, he said pupils of state-run schools excelling in studies is a matter of pride to the government.

He also pointed out that 90 per cent of civil service officers, senior politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and even himself, are products of government schools. The CM said his government has undertaken a mega teachers’ recruitment drive under DSC (District Selection Committee) exam system soon after it assumed office in December last year.

The government has started work to reconstruct old government school buildings and to provide basic amenities in the schools. The administration would also examine the suggestion to provide breakfast, lunch and evening snacks to students as parents who go out for work find it difficult to provide food to their children, the Chief Minister said.

Citing a report, he said though state-run residential schools in Telangana have helped promote education, family ties are getting weakened as students stay in hostels away from their parents. While encouraging residential schools, his government would take steps to improve the conditions of government schools in rural areas, he added.