Telangana: Harish Rao demands immediate filling of 25,000 teacher posts

Siddipet (Telangana): Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, MLA, has demanded that 25,000 teacher posts be filled immediately, as promised by the Congress government.

Speaking at an event where he distributed books and school uniforms to students at the Government Boys School in Siddipet on Wednesday, Rao criticized the Congress government for issuing a notification for only 11,000 posts instead of the promised 25,000 through the DSC. He insisted that the remaining teacher posts should be filled as per the commitment given.

Rao also suggested that repairs to the school should be carried out on a war footing to address issues that may arise during the rainy season.

He urged the current Congress government to continue the ‘Manauru-Manabadi’ program to further develop government schools. He emphasized the need for the government to appoint sanitation workers in all government schools and provide free electricity to these institutions, as promised.

Rao appealed to parents to enroll their children in government schools, highlighting that government schools offer quality education comparable to corporate schools. He reminded the audience that the previous government had introduced English mediums in government schools, aligning with parents’ expectations to provide better education to students.