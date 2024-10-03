Telangana HC Shocks Defected MLAs: Division Bench Refuses Stay on Disqualification Case

Hyderabad: In a major setback for defected MLAs, the Telangana High Court has refused to stay the earlier ruling by a single bench regarding their disqualification. The ruling affects MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and Tella Venkata Rao, who recently switched from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress Party.

A division bench of the High Court rejected the plea for an interim stay on the single bench’s verdict that had disqualified these MLAs. The court made it clear that no interim orders could be issued and scheduled the next hearing for October 24, 2024, when arguments will be heard.

Background of the Case

The single bench had passed its judgment about 20 days ago, ruling that the defected MLAs should be disqualified. The High Court also ordered that the election schedule be finalized for the constituencies vacated by the disqualification of these MLAs.

The Telangana Assembly Secretary challenged the single bench’s verdict, seeking relief for the defected MLAs. However, the division bench has refused to grant any stay on the earlier ruling, dealing a blow to the hopes of Nagender, Srihari, and Venkata Rao, who had defected to the Congress in recent months.

BRS Pushes for Disqualification

The BRS had previously filed petitions seeking the disqualification of these MLAs, accusing them of violating the party mandate by switching to the Congress. The single bench’s ruling had come as a victory for the BRS, and today’s decision by the division bench strengthens their position, as the defected MLAs remain disqualified for now.

Implications of the Ruling

The High Court’s decision is a significant blow to the defected MLAs and comes at a crucial time as Telangana prepares for upcoming elections. If the court rules against the MLAs in the final judgment, they could face permanent disqualification, forcing by-elections in their constituencies.

The next hearing on October 24 will be critical in determining the political future of these leaders. For now, the legal battle continues, with both sides preparing to present their arguments in the coming days.