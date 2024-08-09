Telangana High Court Inaugurates Handloom Stall by Juvenile Inmates

Hyderabad: In a commendable initiative to support the rehabilitation of juvenile inmates, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) inaugurated a stall for the sale of handloom articles crafted by the children of the Juvenile Welfare Department. The event took place today at 10:00 AM at the C-Block of the Telangana High Court premises in Hyderabad.

The inauguration was led by Hon’ble Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman of TSLSA, in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, Telangana High Court Judge and Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, and other distinguished judges of the Telangana High Court.

Senior officials including Registrar General Smt. E. Thirumala Devi, TSLSA Member Secretary Sri Ch. Panchakshari, Director of Juvenile Welfare & Correctional Services Smt. A. Kanthi Wesely, and TSLSA Administrative Officer Smt. G. Kalarchana also graced the event.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries purchased various handloom items, symbolizing their support and encouragement for the children. The initiative is aimed at providing the juveniles with a constructive outlet and an opportunity to embark on a positive path forward.

The event concluded at 10:20 AM, leaving a lasting impact on all those involved, particularly the young artisans who stand to benefit from this meaningful endeavor.