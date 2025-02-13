Telangana High Court Questions State Government Over Controversial Land Transfer in Maheshwaram Mandal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to provide an explanation regarding the alienation of a 103.35-acre land parcel in Maheshwaram Mandal to private parties in 2021. The land in question, located in Survey Number 181 of Nagaram village in Rangareddy district, was reportedly listed under the prohibited properties under Section 22A of the Registration Act.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara expressed concern over the transfer of this land, which is noted as being associated with the Bhoodan Yagna Board. However, conflicting claims have emerged, with some parties asserting the land is privately owned.

Court Orders Government Counsel to Present Relevant Documentation

In response, the court instructed Katram Muralidhar Reddy, the government counsel for revenue, to provide a copy of the order or memorandum that placed the land under the prohibited list. This step is aimed at clarifying the legal process that resulted in the classification of the land as prohibited.

Private Parties Ordered to Submit Counter Responses

Additionally, the High Court has instructed the private parties involved in the land transfer to file their counters within two weeks, explaining the justification behind the land’s transfer despite its prohibited status. This development adds to the complexity of the case, with several petitions currently pending before both the civil court and the High Court.

Appeal Raises Concerns Over Legality of Land Transfer

The appeal, filed by Md Farooz Ali Khan and others, challenges the registration of 15 documents in 2021 concerning the land, despite it being on the prohibited list. This has sparked concerns about the legality of the transaction and its implications for ongoing litigation over the land.

Potential for Legal Precedent

The outcome of this case could have significant implications, potentially setting a precedent for handling disputed properties and prohibited lands in the future. The High Court’s decision will be closely monitored, as it may influence the legal handling of similar cases going forward.