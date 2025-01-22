Telangana High Court to Appoint Four Additional Judges

Hyderabad: The President of India has approved the appointment of four additional judges to the Telangana High Court.

According to the official order, Justice Tirumala Devi will continue in her role as an additional judge until June 1 of the following year. Additionally, Justice Renuka Yara, Justice Narsingh Rao Nandikonda, and Justice Madhusudhan Rao will serve as additional judges for a term of two years. These four judges are expected to assume their duties on Friday.

In other news, there are no new updates regarding the appointment of Justice Sujoy Pal as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

