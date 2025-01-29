Telangana High Court Issues Notice on Osmania General Hospital Relocation to Goshamahal Stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, presided over by Justice B. Vijay Sen Reddy has issued notices to the Telangana Home Department, Health Department, Hyderabad District Collector, and other concerned authorities regarding the proposed relocation of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to Goshamahal Police Stadium.

Petition Challenging Osmania General Hospital’s Relocation

The writ petition, filed by M. Anand Goud, challenges the Telangana government’s decision to relocate OGH from its existing heritage building. The petitioner has named multiple respondents, including:

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Telangana Home Department

Telangana Health Department

Hyderabad District Collector

OGH Superintendent

Director of Kaloji Narayana Rao University

Other concerned officials

The petitioner argues that shifting Osmania General Hospital to Goshamahal Stadium will create difficulties for local residents and pose environmental hazards.

Additionally, he asserts that the new facility may not be fully equipped to handle critical healthcare services.

High Court’s Observations and Government’s Justification

During the hearing, Justice Vijay Sen Reddy questioned the petitioner’s request to include the Chief Minister as a respondent. Subsequently, the High Court Registry was directed to remove the CM’s name from the list of respondents.

The court also sought clarification from the government, particularly on whether the new location is fully equipped to function as a hospital.

Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy, representing the Telangana government, defended the relocation decision, stating that the existing Osmania Hospital building is unfit for medical operations.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Four Additional Judges Sworn in to Telangana High Court

He emphasized that the current infrastructure fails to meet essential healthcare standards, making relocation necessary.

Comparison to Previous Government Relocations

The judge acknowledged the government’s authority to shift hospitals to improve healthcare efficiency and accessibility. Justice Reddy also cited the relocation of the Telangana High Court to a new facility as a precedent for such infrastructural changes.

Heritage Status of Osmania Hospital Building

Another legal dispute regarding the heritage status of Osmania General Hospital is currently being reviewed by a Division Bench of the High Court.

During the Monday hearing, the Division Bench granted additional time to the Advocate General to submit a detailed report on the hospital’s heritage significance.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The High Court has postponed further hearings to 18th February 2025, allowing time for the government to present comprehensive justifications for the relocation.

The focus of the next hearing will be on the necessity of relocation, suitability of the Goshamahal Stadium site, and preservation of the original Osmania General Hospital heritage structure.